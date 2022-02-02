Saree serenade

Mahima Anna Jacob By

KOCHI: “I admired the way my mother carried every one of her sarees. She used to drape them so effortlessly. That is how I fell for the charm of the six-yard long attire,” says Dhikshitha Suresh. Two years ago, the youngster started her online venture, Bespoke Dhishya. The brand caters to audiences across the country and offers handpicked exclusive designer sarees to saree lovers.

With the advent of Covid, Dhikshitha, who hails from Chennai, left her teaching job and started spending time on her brand. Travelling several states, the 23-year-old carefully handpick the sarees. “I always wanted to have collections that are one of a kind, elegant and unique. Dhishya curates sarees with a team of manufacturers and weavers,” says Dhikshitha.

The brand welcomed the new year with its ‘Minimal Wedding Looks’ edit. It comprises three looks - Roop, Laila, and Kalki, Dhikshitha focuses on the brand’s key fabrics - pure organza and linen. “Minimal outfits can be worn by both the brides and bridesmaids. The pure fabric makes the collection not just elegant but also comfortable,” she says.

Focusing more on subdued hues, the festive drape- Roop comes in powder pink and six other shades. The pure organza silk saree carries zari woven stripes and delicate sequin work on its border. Carefully handworked Dori and Zardosi are etched on the pallu. “This is a best seller. One can customise the shades of their preferences from seven available colours,” adds Dhikshitha.

Laila is a perfect outfit for winter weddings. The pure organza silk is lusciously adorned in floral print. Along with the cutworks on the saree, pearl and zardosi handwork elevate the teal shaded festive drape. Pure linen saree, Kalki, is immersed in white and personifies purity and grace. “For Kalki, I took a total minimalistic approach. The embroidery works and Mughal prints are at a perfect balance, nothing stands out, and nothing is hidden,” adds Dhikshitha.

Dhikshitha claims that over 60 per cent of her clientele is from Kerala. “Before starting the venture, I looked for places which match with my choices and saree collections. Fortunately, Kerala clicked well. Keralites are more into soft and mild tones, and they love sarees for their elegance. If I ever start a physical store, it’ll be in Kerala,” says Dhikshitha.

