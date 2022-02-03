Breaking records while multitasking

Anu Kuruvilla By

KOCHI: Multitasking is not something that everyone can achieve. Have you tried solving different types of Rubik’s cubes while spinning two hula hoops and that too going on an incline wearing rollerblades? Mind-boggling, right? But a 10-year-old boy did all these at one go and that too in 1.28 minutes!

Harry Paul from Thrissur not only solved five different types of Rubik’s cubes but did so while spinning two hula hoops around his waist and going in a straight line on rollerblades. The feat won him a spot in the International Book of Records.

According to Paul George, Harry’s father, he gained interest in solving Rubik’s cubes during the lockdown period.

“Lockdown had forced the kids inside. To ensure that he didn’t become addicted to mobile phones, I introduced him to Rubik’s cubes. However, he solved it very quickly. From the basic ones, Harry graduated to the more complex cubes quickly. He did all this by himself and didn’t have any trainer. Besides solving the Rubik’s cubes, he also self-taught himself to play the hula hoop and practised roller skating,” said Paul. Many can solve the Rubik’s cubes easily. However, not everyone can do it while juggling other activities, he added.

According to Paul, today Harry can solve around 20 types of Rubik’s cubes. “He can even do it blindfolded. He has solved mirror cubes and 2*2*2 cubes blindfolded. Harry has also solved Rubik’s cubes while riding a wave board,” said his father.

Harry didn’t attempt the task to set a record. “He wanted to pass on the message to his peers about the dangers of spending too much time on the gadgets,” said Harry’s father.

“Harry wanted to convey that kids can overcome the negative addiction of television and mobile phones by engaging in positive activities like cubing, skating etc,” said Paul.