STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Breaking records while multitasking

Multitasking is not something that everyone can achieve.

Published: 03rd February 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Multitasking is not something that everyone can achieve. Have you tried solving different types of Rubik’s cubes while spinning two hula hoops and that too going on an incline wearing rollerblades? Mind-boggling, right? But a 10-year-old boy did all these at one go and that too in 1.28 minutes!

Harry Paul from Thrissur not only solved five different types of Rubik’s cubes but did so while spinning two hula hoops around his waist and going in a straight line on rollerblades. The feat won him a spot in the International Book of Records. 

According to Paul George, Harry’s father, he gained interest in solving Rubik’s cubes during the lockdown period.

“Lockdown had forced the kids inside. To ensure that he didn’t become addicted to mobile phones, I introduced him to Rubik’s cubes. However, he solved it very quickly. From the basic ones, Harry graduated to the more complex cubes quickly. He did all this by himself and didn’t have any trainer. Besides solving the Rubik’s cubes, he also self-taught himself to play the hula hoop and practised roller skating,” said Paul. Many can solve the Rubik’s cubes easily. However, not everyone can do it while juggling other activities, he added.

According to Paul, today Harry can solve around 20 types of Rubik’s cubes. “He can even do it blindfolded. He has solved mirror cubes and 2*2*2 cubes blindfolded. Harry has also solved Rubik’s cubes while riding a wave board,” said his father. 

Harry didn’t attempt the task to set a record. “He wanted to pass on the message to his peers about the dangers of spending too much time on the gadgets,” said Harry’s father. 

“Harry wanted to convey that kids can overcome the negative addiction of television and mobile phones by engaging in positive activities like cubing, skating etc,” said Paul.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp