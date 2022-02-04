STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Children from broken homes are prone to criminal tendencies

A recent informal study by Kochi police says conflicts at home can cause children to lose their way

Published: 04th February 2022 07:42 AM

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Manof (name changed), a 25-year-old bachelor’s degree holder, was caught by the Palarivattom police with over 500 grams of ganja. 

Interrogation revealed that the youngster started drug abuse after his parents separated. He told the officers that he found solace in drugs as their parents were always engaged in scuffles.

Other youngsters — who too have broken families — end up choosing chain snatching, robbery and other crimes as their profession, said a Kochi city police report based on an informal study among young criminals. 

Drug-addicted parents and frequent fights among family members are other major factors driving children into crime. The study also claimed that over 75% of youngsters are dragged into crime because of their family background.

“When we analysed the backgrounds of young criminals, the family background played a major role in shaping them as criminals,” said V U Kuriakose, Ernakulam DCP.

“After a random check, we found that a majority of the children who have turned to drugs and are involved in criminal activity come from broken homes. Parents need to guide children at a young age. But in their lives, that rarely happens. So they start using drugs. If they fail to meet expenses, they will engage in other crimes.”

The officer said youngsters from middle class or upper class become criminals when they are denied parents’ care.

“Despite the fact that some of the children come from good families, parents’ lack of concern pushes children into crime. Parents should give more attention to their children,” Kuriakose added.

Meanwhile, Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthick said peer pressure among youngsters is also a major reason for youngsters falling into crime. 

“The family background of criminals is not always the reason for them to become so. If one is not addicted to drugs, others who are already addicted will make fun of the youngster. That may sometimes force the youngster to use the drugs, and he/she may fall victim to pressure,” he said.

Psychiatrist says

Leading psychiatrist C J John says the finding of the study by the Kochi police is an established one. “Parental disharmony contributes to a large number of criminals. Corrective measures need to be taken by concentrating on the children who are coming from such broken families. Teachers could have been able to provide alternative parenting in schools. However, this is not happening to a great extent with the implementation of online classes in the pandemic times. A special system needs to be in place at a lower level to guide these children,” he said.

