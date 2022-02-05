STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Oman delegation visits Southern Naval Command

It interacted with SNC Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice-Admiral M A Hampiholi on Thursday and held discussions on defence cooperation.

Published: 05th February 2022

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A seven-member delegation from Oman led by ministry of defence secretary general Dr Mohammed Bin Nasser Bin Ali Al-Zaabi visited the headquarters of Southern Naval Command here. The delegation, which arrived on Wednesday, left for Oman on Friday.

It interacted with SNC Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice-Admiral M A Hampiholi on Thursday and held discussions on defence cooperation. The team also visited Cochin Shipyard Ltd, the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier- INS Vikrant and professional training schools like Navigational and Direction School and Diving School.

There were interactions with the staff officers of Southern Naval Command on various professional subjects. Prior to its arrival in Kochi, the delegation had visited New Delhi from January 31 to February 2 and attended the 11th meeting of India-Oman Joint Military Cooperation Committee (JMCC).

