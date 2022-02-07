STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Kenyan PM Raila Odinga to reach Kochi on Monday

Former Kenyan PM Raila Odinga (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Giving a fillip to Kerala's ayurveda sector, Raila Odinga, former Kenyan Prime Minister and the current African Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development, will arrive with his family in Kochi on Monday for treating his daughter Rosemary Odinga’s eye ailment. 

Rosemary lost her eyesight almost fully due to the illness in 2017. The family took her to South Africa first and then to Israel and China before finally finding the treatment they wanted at Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital and Research centre in Koothattukulam, 46 km from Kochi.

"During 2019-20, HE Odinga was seen saying in Kenyan TV channels that he was extremely relieved as they found a treatment for his daughter’s blindness in 2020. The latest private visit is a follow-up check-up. The eye treatment centre has been practising ayurvedic eye care traditionally for nearly 300 years now," a release said here. 

Sreedhareeyam set up a modernised ayurvedic eye care hospital in Koothattukulam around 25 years ago with state-of-the-art facilities for diagnosing and other ancillary services while sticking to traditional ayurvedic methods for treating even advanced and complicated eye ailments.

Dr Narayanan Namboothiri, chief physician of Sreedhareeyam centre, said the Odingas will be at the hospital for a couple of days while Rosemary undergoes various eye care procedures and treatments prescribed in the traditional ayurvedic system.

