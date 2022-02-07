Placement season good for students of Kochi's CUSAT, highest pay at Rs 40 lakh per annum

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The pandemic might have affected the industries badly but the placement season, which is just halfway through, seems to have been good for the students of CUSAT. More than 100 companies have recruited 842 students from the university.

Though more IT companies are still coming in for recruitment, the numbers are still very low from the manufacturing and construction industries. According to Dr Jacob Elias, chief placement officer, the highest salary offered is Rs 40 lakh per annum. "And the average pay package this time is Rs 4.8 lakh. More companies are on the way to offering placement," he said.

He said, "When I took charge last year, I was worried since the pandemic had drastically affected all industries. Though the recruitment for the last season (2021 pass out) is still on, the total number of students who have been recruited is 774. But that is not the case this season (2022 pass out). Though we are only halfway through the placement process, 842 students have already got jobs."

He said like every time, IT companies are the ones coming for recruitment. "But from what we have seen, students who have chosen mechanical and electronics branches are getting recruited in the IT companies. After realising the potential that coding has, many of the students doing BTech Mechanical, Electronics and Communications have taken to learning the software programmes on the side and getting into the IT companies," said Dr Elias.

He said even this season, the number of companies from the manufacturing and construction sectors is less. "This might be because these sectors are yet to recover from the slowdown," he added.

Even now, placements are being offered for the pass outs of 2021. "And in the case of the 2022 pass outs, six more months remain in placement season. The only problem we have is the paucity of students," he added.

