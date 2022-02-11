STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kochi to get new mobility plan

The mobility plan will connect the KSRTC stand, Vyttila Hub, Kaloor bus stand, and proposed South and North railway station corridor projects.

Published: 11th February 2022 07:39 AM

Vyttila Mobility Hub

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI: While the discussions regarding the second phase of development of the Vyttila Mobility Hub is under way, a decision to prepare a mobility plan for the city has been made at the stakeholder’s meeting held earlier this week. The mobility plan will connect the KSRTC stand, Vyttila Hub, Kaloor bus stand, and proposed South and North railway station corridor projects.

The North-South corridor was mooted by the Kochi Corporation a few years back using funding from a French agency. However, the project was dropped due to technical snarls. Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) has been asked to check the feasibility of the project now, including funding options and a detailed plan.

On the other hand, efforts to convert Vyttila Mobility Hub Society (VMHS) into a company to speed up the second-phase development of the hub is also under way.

“Initial efforts are being made in this regard. VMHS will become a company by end of next month hopefully,” said Shanavas S, managing director of VMHS. He also said that detailed project reports were prepared regarding these a few years ago and it was approved by the government. However, no work was taken up. 

“Meetings and discussions are being held to finalise the funding agency. The new DPR will be prepared after that, keeping the old ones as a benchmark,” said Shanavas.

Meanwhile, Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar said ensuring seamless connectivity within the city is the priority. “CSML has been asked to prepare a feasibility report on the mobility plan,” he said. The mobility plan will be prepared in collaboration with Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority and Cochin Smart City Mission Limited.

At the meeting held between stakeholders including chief secretary V P Joy, and finance secretary R K Singh, it was decided that funds for the second phase of development will be raised jointly by Vyttila mobility hub, CSML, the state government and other agencies. The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has decided to allot one-and-a-half acre land at the Vyttila Mobility Hub headquarters to set up a hydrogen gas filling station, with the approval of the state government.

