Man kills father by breaking hiss head with pipe in drunken brawl

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A quarrel over money between a 27-year-old and his father, both drunk, resulted in the son killing the latter with a blow to his head using an iron pipe. The incident happened at Irumpanam North on Wednesday evening, the police said. This is the third incident reported in the district of sons murdering or attempting to murder parents over the past five days.

The police said Karunakaran, 61, of Madathaparambil House, and his son, Amal alias Avin, used to drink daily and clash frequently. Amal, an autorickshaw driver, has been arrested. “Karunakaran was angered after realising that Amal took his money without permission on Wednesday. Both were under the influence of liquor, and a quarrel broke out between them around 7pm. Amal then grabbed an iron pipe and hit Karunakaran. He sustained an injury to his head and collapsed,” a police officer said.

Failing to realise the severity of the injury, Amal did not take Karunakaran to the hospital. “Karunakaran’s wife Rukumani was present when the incident took place. Initially, his wife thought that Karunakaran was sleeping. It was by 3am on Thursday that she realised that Karunakaran is dead. Later, she informed her elder son, Akhil, who was in Thrissur in connection with his job. Akhil alerted their neighbour, following which the police reached the house. The police later shifted Karunakaran to the hospital where his death was confirmed. Amal was arrested from his house,” said the officer.

After inquest, the body was shifted to the Ernakulam medical college hospital in Kalamassery for an autopsy. Amal was produced before the magistrate court and remanded. The police is set to approach the court seeking his custody soon.

The Ernakulam Rural police had on Tuesday arrested a 46-year-old for the murder of his mother at Muvattupuzha. The accused beat his mother alleging that she spread rumours about him among neighbours. On Monday, a 43-year-old person was arrested for having attempted to murder his father at Kalady.

