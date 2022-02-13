STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

29-year-old woman among two arrested for extortion bid

The police said Rinsina is in an extramarital affair with Shaji, an autorickshaw driver.

Published: 13th February 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs, Narcotics, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two persons, including a woman, who tried to extort money from a Mattanchery lodge owner, were arrested on Saturday. It is believed that the duo – Fort Kochi resident Shajahan alias Shaji, 25, and Mattanchery native Rinsina, 29 – has extorted money from several other hotel and lodge owners earlier. The police said Rinsina is in an extramarital affair with Shaji, an autorickshaw driver. They were arrested based on the complaint by the lodge owner. 

“A few weeks ago, they rented a room in the Mattanchery lodge and ordered food from there. A few days after vacating the room, they got admitted to a private hospital for food poisoning. Last week, Shaji called the owner and alleged that they fell sick after consuming food from there. He threatened to lodge a complaint,” said VU Kuriakose, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kochi. Mattanchery ACP V G Ravindranath said fearing consequences, the lodge owner agreed to a settlement. 

“Shaji then asked him to come to the hospital. When the complainant and his friend entered Shaji’s hospital room, Shaji and Rinsina locked the door and he took photographs of Rinsina and the complainant together. Shaji then blackmailed him. When the complainant refused to pay the money, the duo snatched his wallet and ID card,” Ravindranath said. As per the complainant, he escaped from the room and lodged a complaint with Kochi City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
extortion
India Matters
IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers: How the ten franchises stack up after day one
Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were denied entry to the premises. (Photo | PTI)
Hijab row: Udupi DC imposes Section 144 near high school premises
CMDA
Chennai builder faces prison term for violation of tribunal regulations
Parvati Bai Dahima and Anjali Chouhan are among the 10 who have made a fresh beginning | express
When self-respect comes riding e-rickshaws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp