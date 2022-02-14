Cochin Port's two projects included in Shipping Ministry's Gati Shakti plan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cochin Port Trust's two major projects - development of Multi-User Liquid Terminal (MULT) and the reconstruction of South Coal Berth (SCB) - have been included in the Central government's Gati Shakti master plan.

This was decided at a meeting convened by the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal to take a comprehensive review of the initiatives taken by various ports for facilitating Ease of Doing Business. The meeting was also attended by Union Minister of State Shantanu Thakur and Cochin Port Trust chairperson M Beena.

MULT will have the capacity to handle 4.10 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) at a cost of Rs 72.68 crore. The project is in the final stage, with the capital dredging work at the berthing basin under way, an official release said here.

The reconstruction of South Coal Berth with a capacity of 1.20 MMTPA is undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 19.19 crore. This berth will exclusively handle materials meant for the public sector fertiliser company FACT.

The Cochin Port said it has taken several steps to improve ease of doing business and increase operational efficiency. This includes installation of RFID/QR code-based access control system for improved gate turnaround, drive through container scanner installed by Customs at Vallarpadam international container transshipment terminal, and integrating the port operating system with port community system and mobile application.