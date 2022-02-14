STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One killed, three injured as car rams tea shop in Kochi

Police sources said that Abdul Hakeem of Edavilangu, the registered owner of the vehicle, and a minor, who is suspected to have driven the car, were booked on charges of culpable homicide.

Published: 14th February 2022 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 04:31 AM

The car involved accident and (inset) Baker who died in the mishap

The car involved accident and (inset) Baker who died in the mishap. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: One person died and three others sustained injuries when a car driven by a minor rammed a tea stall at Muttam near Aluva on Sunday morning. The accident took place near Thaikavu Junction around 9pm after a minor who drove a sedan, carrying four others who also seemed to be minors, lost control over the vehicle which ploughed into the tea stall, said the police.

A group of workers were sitting in the shop drinking tea at the time. The deceased is Baker PA (62) of Pallikudi House at Nochima. He was a worker at a goods shed at Kalamassery. The condition of the three injured is not serious, said the police.

The minors have been detained and their parents informed. According to the police, the person behind the wheel has not been identified. However, police sources said that Abdul Hakeem of Edavilangu, the registered owner of the vehicle, and a minor, hailing from Kodungallur, who is suspected to have driven the car, were booked on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. 

Abdul Hakeem has been absconding after the incident. The police will file a report on the minor to the Juvenile Justice Board on Monday. The police sources said that the parents whose negligence caused the accident will also be booked.

"Abdul Hakeem gave the car to his relatives on their request. However, the minor, son of his relative and a Plus-Two student, took the vehicle along with his friends for a ride to Kochi," said an officer. An investigation is under way.

