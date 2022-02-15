STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
6.2 kg gold seized in surprise inspection at Kochi airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Monday seized 6.2 kg of gold in compound form from seven passengers who arrived at Kochi airport by various flights in the wee hours of Monday.

Published: 15th February 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 07:02 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Monday seized 6.2 kg of gold in compound form from seven passengers who arrived at Kochi airport by various flights in the wee hours of Monday. The DRI team carried out the surprise checking following a tip-off on gold being smuggled in large quantities with the help of various carriers. As much as 1.10 kg of gold compound was seized from a passenger named Ratheesh, who arrived in an Air Arabia flight from Sharjah. 

In another seizure, around 570 gm gold was seized from Kasaragod native Mohammad Ashraf who arrived in a Fly Dubai flight from Dubai. Perinthalmanna native Ansil and Muvattupuzha native Ashhar were intercepted with 1.6 kg of gold after arriving in SpiceJet flight from Dubai.

Similarly, DRI also seized around 1kg of gold each from Sainul Abid, Noufal and Abdulla, who arrived in Saudia flight from Jeddah. According to sources, all passengers had concealed the gold in compound form in their rectums. Nedumbassery Air Intelligence Unit will conduct further investigation into the seizures, said a source.

