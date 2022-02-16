Duo arrested in Kaloor accident used to give Nitrazepam pills to minor girls

By Express News Service

KOCHI: More shocking details are coming out with regard to the arrest of two youth who were nabbed after their car hit two persons at Kaloor resulting in the death of one of them a few days back. The police said the youth, who were traveling along with three minor girls at the time of the accident, had provided drugs to the girls.

The probe found that the accused -- Jithu, 29, of Aranjalil house and Sony Sebastian, 25, of Perumpallil house -- had given Nitrazepam tablets to the girls apart from MDMA. The pills were reportedly given to the girls to make them high before sexually abusing them.

One of the girls, from whom police had collected a detailed statement, had revealed the modus operandi of the accused and police booked the two under Pocso Act based on the girl’s complaint. “We suspect that the gang to which the accused belonged had abused other girls also. There might be more victims. We have launched a detailed probe. The call records of the accused are being verified,” said a senior police officer.

The police have also launched a parallel probe to ascertain the source of income of the accused as they had been reportedly spending huge amount of money on drugs, and other expenses. “We suspect they are a part of a racket that makes new addicts sell drugs,” a police source said.