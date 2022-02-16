Kerala trio sells cars via OLX, follows vehicles using GPS and steals them

By Express News Service

KOCHI: They used to set up GPS tracking in cars and then make a duplicate key of the vehicle. Later, an advertisement for sale or lease of the vehicle will be released on OLX, the online selling platform. Once the vehicle is sold, they track the location of the vehicle via GPS and lift it after unlocking the vehicle using the duplicate key in their possession.

With the money earned by selling the stolen vehicles, the three Malappuram natives, who operate the high-tech vehicle theft, led a luxurious life in Bengaluru and Wayanad. However, their luck ran out after Kochi city police arrested them in a vehicle theft from a restaurant on Palarivattom bypass in the city last week.

Iqbal Salim, 24, Mohammed Fahil, 26, and Shyam Mohan, 23, all hailing from Malappuram, were arrested by the Palarivattom police for a theft that occurred on February 8. As per an ad released by the accused on OLX regarding the sale of a sedan, Vigin, a native of Nedumangad, Thiruvananthapuram, struck a deal with them.

The vehicle was sold to Vigin in Kozhikode after he transferred the money via online. While returning to his house in the car via Kochi, he arrived at a restaurant on Palarivattom bypass by 9.30pm. Upon identifying the location using the GPS, the accused reached the spot and fled with the vehicle which was parked in the restaurant’s parking lot. Vigin later lodged a complaint with the Palarivattom police and an inquiry was launched.

A special team under Ernakulam ACP Y Nizamudheen identified the accused after examining the Google Pay transaction, mobile phone numbers and the OLX account details. The trio was staying in their hideout in Bengaluru when the police arrested them.

The car was bought by the first accused, Iqbal, from a Palakkad native for Rs 3.35 lakh in December last year. However, he had paid only Rs 1.45 and agreed to pay the remaining amount by January 30. They did not pay the money despite several attempts made by the car owner to get the amount.

“They switched off their phones. In the meantime, they sold the vehicle to a native of Palluruthy in January and lifted the car in the same manner as they did with Vigin. The police that Iqbal and Mohammed Fahil cheated a native of Valapattanam of Rs 6 lakh after offering him a luxurious car. A case was registered against them in this regard at Valapattanam police station. While absconding in this case, they operated the other two frauds, police added. It is suspected that the trio had duped several persons this way.

