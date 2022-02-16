KMRL’s canal rejuvenation project to roll out soon

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The highly-anticipated canal rejuvenation project in Kochi under the Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System (IURWTS) will soon become a reality. Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), the implementation agency, hopes to start the project as soon as the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change gives the approval.

According to KMRL sources, the project may take up to three years to complete once the revised detailed project report (DPR) and the transfer of land are approved. KMRL has initiated the tendering process. The Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) sent the DPR to the ministry recently. The decision was taken at a meeting held on January 17.

The rejuvenation project aims to revive six water trails — Edappally Canal, Market Canal, Thevara Canal, Perandoor Canal, Chilavanoor Canal and Konthuruthy Canal, which were once navigable. Priority will be given to Market and Edappally canals. “This is a very important project for the city since it will reduce water pollution to some extent int he city,” said a KMRL official.

Officials added technical studies state that the 11.23km-long Edappally Canal can be made 100 per cent navigable. “Market Canal (0.664km) will also be brought back to its former glory. This will help transport goods using boats to Ernakulam Market,” he added. The canal will have well-planned embankments, light systems and walkways. Since there are interfering railway lines crossing the other two canals — Chilavanoor and Perandoor — end-to-end navigation will not be possible. Hence, KMRL will only work on flood containment. The Edappally Canal will also be connected to the Water Metro jetties in Eroor and Cheranalloor.

The estimated cost of the project funded by Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), is Rs 1,528.27 crore. Of this, KIIFB has already allocated Rs 672.65 crore. A total of Rs 566.52 crore will be spent on land acquisition and building compensation and Rs 106.13 crore for land acquisition and construction.

The project is awaiting Central government’s clearance. It has got the green light from Pollution Control Board, Wildlife department and State Wetland Authority.

Sewage treatment

According to KMRL, the project will fix the city’s sewerage system and control pollution to a large extent. The agency will start the cleaning works of the canal only after they set up an alternate method for treating the waste being dumped into these canals. For this, KMRL is working with the water authority to set up four sewage treatment plants in the city. “The sewerage system will cover approximately 45 per cent of the corporation and some parts of Kalamassery and Thrikkakara municipalities,” a statement from KMRL said. The project is touted to be the biggest sustainable sewerage project in Kerala.

Pollution is an important issue in these canals, especially Perandoor and Edapally, said an official with the PCB. “Water in these canals is infected with coliform bacteria. Setting up four STPs and connecting each household and establishment in these areas with the sewerage system will eliminate this. NGT has ordered the closure of all effluent outlets to these streams. They will all be directly connected to the sewage network,” said Baiju M A, Chief Environmental Engineer, PCB.

The only remaining problem will be the unauthorised dumping of waste. “The corporation plans to set up CCTV cameras in these areas and impose fines on violators,” Baiju added.

According to PCB, one of the four STPs will be constructed on the premises of the existing Elamkulam plant. Its capacity will be 10 million litres per day (MLD). Another one will be set up at Vennala, also with a capacity of 10MLD. A 7MLD plant will be set up at Muttar and another 4MLD plant at Perandoor.

Long-pending plan

The discussions surrounding the project started in November 2019. The KMRL had signed an agreement with a consortium comprising Dutch agency Antea Nederland BV and Unihorn on November 19, 2019. However, it took KMRL around two years to get approval from different governmental agencies.

The project was initially transferred to KCZMA in February 2021. KMRL got clearance only last month, after several changes to the DPR.

Earlier, the plan was to install lock gates in the canals, but this was removed following criticism. “Now, the work will concentrate on cleaning, increasing depth, flood mitigation, transportation and beautification,” KMRL said.

Budget in a nutshell