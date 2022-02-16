Man held for graft at Kochi airport duty paid shop

KOCHI: Customs Commissionerate Preventive, Kochi, on Tuesday arrested a superintendent-ranked officer who was involved in smuggling imported foreign liquor through Thiruvananthapuram airport in 2017. Luke K George, who was reinstated after the suspension, was also chargesheeted in the corruption case related to the incident probed by CBI.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Energy requirements of Indians expected to double in 20 years: PM
RBI becomes net seller of US dollar in Dec; sells USD 2.92 billion
MEA sets up control room to help Indians in Ukraine; govt looks at increasing flights
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor gets bail in Rs 300 crore fraud case
Govt asks states to review, amend additional COVID-19 restrictions
If turban allowed in Army, why not hijab in schools, argues counsel of Udupi students in HC