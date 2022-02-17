Innocence exploited: Pocso cases skyrocketing in Kerala

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Class XI student Parvathy (name changed) from Thiruvananthapuram district was sexually abused and cheated by a 23-year-old youth who trapped her in a relationship. The student met the youth in a bus stop and later started chatting with him over the phone. During this period, he invited her many times to his rented house and abused her. After some days, when he stopped taking calls or responding to messages, she realised that she was cheated and started showing behavioural issues. She stopped eating and sleeping.

Seeing her condition, her parents took her for counselling. That was when they realised that she had been in a relationship and was cheated. During an investigation by the local police, the youth was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012 and jailed. The girl was then moved to a Nirbhaya Home on her request.

In another case, a four-year-old girl, residing in a remote area, was sexually abused. The child used to go to the neighbours’ house to play. One day, while being given a bath, the child complained of pain in her private parts. However, the mother did not pay any heed and the child’s health deteriorated overnight. She was soon rushed to a nearby hospital and the doctors revealed that the child had been abused.

Though the accused was arrested and remanded, officials of the Women and Child Development Department (WCDD) say that the abuser will soon be released after completing his remand period since the child is yet to give a statement against him.

“Under the Pocso Act, unless the sexually abused child gives statement about her ordeal in front of the magistrate, no further action can be taken against the accused. This becomes difficult in the case of very young children who cannot be expected to have a reasoning ability at that age. Hence, some amendments should be made to the Act, especially in such cases,” said Renjitha K R, psycho-social school counsellor at Government Girls HSS, Nedumangad.

“In these two years, more than eight Pocso cases have come to my notice. In most cases, the victim was lured into a relationship and then abused. Fewer boys are abused,” added Renjitha.

Mahitha Vipinachandran, school counsellor, WCD Ernakulam, says, “One of the major reasons for the increase in Pocso cases is the influence of social media among children. More children getting addicted to drugs is another reason for the increase in sexual crimes against them. However, sometimes, the Pocso Act is also being misinterpreted and misused by some people. Hence, awareness is being spread among the parents through parenting clinics.”

What authorities say

Illus: Express

A recent data compiled by the state police department revealed that there was a significant increase in the number of Pocso cases in the state. Though the number of such cases registered in 2019 was 3,609, the number dropped to 3,019 in 2020 apparently due to the Covid-related lockdown and restrictions. However, in 2021, the number increased to 3,549. The highest number of cases registered in 2021 was in Malappuram (457), followed by Thiruvananthapuram (434) and Ernakulam (327).

“A large number of Pocso cases are being reported in the state. However, it is observed that only some people come forward to report such cases, while others go for settlements citing concerns about the future of the children. As the trial in Posco cases takes a long time, the victim’s family is apprehensive and go for a settlement often. The state cabinet’s recent decision to set up additional fast-tracks courts to deal with Pocso and rape cases will help in the speedy disposal of such cases,” said a senior police official.

As per the Pocso Act, when a crime is committed against a child, she/he is taken immediately for a medical examination. Once it is confirmed by a registered medical practitioner that the child has been abused, the statements of the parents are taken. After the instruction of the Child Welfare Committee, the child is handed over to the child protection officer of the respective district and then given counselling by the counsellors appointed by the department. Based on the counselling, further action is taken by the police department against the abuser.

“Unlike earlier, the society is more aware about the crimes against children and, hence, more cases are being reported. More than 400 cases were reported in Thiruvananthapuram district last year. Along with rehabilitating such children, the department is conducting webinars focusing on responsible parenting and creating awareness among children about ‘good touch’ and ‘bad touch’,” said DCPO Chitralekha S.

Through Kaval Plus project by the women and child development department, support is extended to children who are victims of sexual abuse. “Various interventions are being made to help the child overcome the trauma. Counselling is being provided with the help of 67 school counsellors in the district apart from the counsellor and psychologist at the district child protection office,” said Sini K S, district child protection officer, Ernakulam.