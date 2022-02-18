Drug peddlers book budget hotel rooms in Kochi for illegal activity

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As the flow of synthetic drugs like MDMA and Meth are increasing in Kochi, drug peddlers have been using budget hotels for the sale of narcotic substances for the past few months. In a recent case, excise and customs officials had busted a gang with 56 grams of MDMA. They had been staying at a budget hotel in Edappally for 15 days and carried out drug trade.

“Often, when drugs are linked to hotels, rave parties come to the mind. However, there is a change of pattern now. Now, peddlers come to Kochi and take rooms in budget hotels for handing over the narcotic substances to their customers. In the raid on the hotel in Edappally, we found that the gang had taken two rooms on rent. The persons coming to buy the drugs from peddlers also books rooms in the hotel. Later, they meet each other in the room and hand over the drugs. The money transactions are done online,” a customs official said.

According to Ernakulam Excise Deputy Commissioner P V Elias, the hotel at Edappally from where MDMA was recovered is affiliated to an international online group. “These persons booking rooms at such hotels and serviced apartments keep their identities confidential. However, we are collecting information from such hotels to prevent drug peddling,” he said.

Often, the hotel managers and employees are unaware of such illegal activities taking place in the rooms. The excise team had a similar case in August last year when a seven-member gang was busted from a serviced apartment at Vazhakala with around 1.2kg of Meth. During the investigation, the excise crime branch had arrested two persons who were running budget hotels on lease in Kochi. Both were arrested for drug peddling and organising drug parties at the hotel. Similarly, in the same case, a caretaker and another employee of the hotel chain were also arrested on drug peddling charges.

It was a team under Excise Crime Branch Assistant Commissioner T A Kasim that probed the case and arrested 20 persons. “In our probe, we found that the gang bused from the serviced apartment in Vazhakala was carrying out drug peddling by staying at hotels. The conspiracy to procure drugs from Tamil Nadu and sell them at high prices in Kochi was hatched in rooms of a budget hotel chain in North Paravoor, Nettoor and Aluva. Similarly, the busted gang had booked the serviced apartment online. The gang procured drugs from Puducherry while staying at a budget resort. On two occasions, the gang took rooms at luxury hotels on MG Road in Kochi and Nedumbassery.,” Kasim said.

Mayor to meet cops, excise officials today

Kochi: Mayor M Anilkumar has called a meeting with police and excise officials to discuss the rise in drug abuse and registering of NDPS cases against youths in the city. “The matter was discussed at the recent council meeting. Several councillors shared concerns regarding the rise in drug menace in Kochi,” Anilkumar said. The police and excise officials are expected to present reports on the drug cases registered in the city at the meeting to be held in the mayor’s office in the evening. Suggestions regarding the steps to be taken for curbing drugs flow will also be made. The civic body is looking to work with the police and excise departments to control drug menace in the city.