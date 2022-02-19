Police arrest Kaloor theft case accused from New Delhi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi police have arrested from New Delhi a Bihar resident who allegedly stole Rs 1 lakh and a laptop from a house at Elamakkara. The accused, Jagavullah, was brought to Kochi on Thursday night, said a police officer. The police had arrested the co-accused, a minor girl, last month.

She has been lodged at a juvenile home in Kochi. According to the police, Jagavullah was working at a bag repair shop in Karukappilly when he planned the theft at the house located at Puthiya Road near Kaloor. The house remained locked and the owner visited it once in a while. The theft was carried out on January 30. After dividing the stolen money with the girl, Jagavullah left for Bengaluru.

With help from the cyber cell, the police found that he had moved to New Delhi, and was working at a bag stitching unit in Nabi Karim near Paharganj. “Arresting the accused from Nabi Karim—notorious for illegal activities—was a huge challenge. We reached there posing as customers for drugs. We searched for the accused at various places and managed to trace a person who knew Jagavullah.

Later, we raided the house where he was staying late in the night. By the time, a crowd started gathering, and we managed to move him to a nearby police station on a motorbike,” an officer said.After producing Jagavullah at a magistrate court in Delhi, a transit warrant was obtained. Later, he was produced at a court in Kochi.