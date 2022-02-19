Twenty20 worker's death: Relative recalls horror, says Deepu thrashed in front of ailing father

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The death of Deepu CK, area secretary of Twenty20 in Kizhakkambalam, came as a shock to the residents of Parappuram Harijan Colony in Kizhakkambalam. “He shouldered the responsibility of the family at a young age as his father C C Kunjaru and mother Karthu were ailing. He married off his sister Deepa. He supported the family working as a painter and used to help all selflessly,” said Saritha, Deepu’s relative who resides in the colony.

On February 12 evening, Deepu had gone around the colony exhorting residents to participate in the ‘Lights off protest’ organised by Twenty20 against the alleged attempts by Kunnathunad MLA P V Sreenijan to hamper Twenty20’s ‘Streetlight Challenge’. “Twenty20 launched the campaign as there are no street lights in many wards. KSEB officials objected to the campaign following pressure from the MLA.

Protesting this, Twenty20 had given a call to observe a ‘Lights off’ protest’ from 7pm to 7.15pm on February 12. Deepu was attacked as he was the organiser of the protest in Ward 5,” said Kizhakkambalam panchayat president Mini Ratheesh. “Ward member Nisha Aliyar informed me that CPM workers were assaulting Deepu. When we rushed to the spot four people were thrashing Deepu.

His ailing father came running pleading to leave him. But the assailants hurled abuses and said ‘you should keep him at home if you want him alive,” said Saritha. She said Deepu was feeling severe headache and stomach pain after the attack. The family was afraid of shifting him to hospital as the gang was roaming around.

“Deepu’s father had developed depression after undergoing angioplasty. He was disturbed after seeing the attack and Deepu tried to convince him that he was all right. However, he vomited blood on Monday afternoon after which his friend Sunil rushed him to Pazhanganad Samaritan Hospital. He was shifted to Aluva Rajagiri hospital after a CT scan revealed cerebral hemorrhage,” said Saritha.