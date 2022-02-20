Man acquitted in Varapuzha sex scam killed in Maharashtra

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A man acquitted in the 2011 Varapuzha sex scam was found murdered near Raigarh in Maharashtra on Monday. Vinod Kumar, a native of Cherupuzha in Kannur, who was acquitted by the Additional Sessions Court in 2017, was found dumped in a well. The police in Maharashtra passed the information to the Kerala police that two persons had been taken into custody in connection with the murder.

According to the police, Vinod was working at a resort in a village near Raigarh. The police suspect he was murdered following a drunken brawl between his friends who reside in the village. Later, the body was dumped in the well. The cremation was held at Raigarh after the family members reached the place. Vinod’s wife was also acquitted in the sex scam.