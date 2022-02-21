STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unscientific pedestrian crossings nightmare for commuters in city

No proper signage provided; zebra crossing on a curve; both motorists & pedestrians in risk.

Published: 21st February 2022 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

An elderly woman tries to cross the road through a zebra crossing at Changampuzha Nagar on Sunday |(Photo| EPS, A Sanesh)

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Pedestrians jumping in front of an accelerating vehicle all of a sudden, in an attempt to get across, is a constant problem on city roads. Confounding matters, unscientific pedestrian crossings and road markings by the PWD and other departments concerned are becoming a nightmare for motorists and pedestrians alike.

For instance, the pedestrian marking near Changampuzha Park is on a curve. The bus stop too is at the same spot. Motorists cannot see the zebra marking until they reach the place. Thus, crossing the road there becomes a risky affair.

“What is the point of creating such a marking on the road? No vehicle is stopping before the zebra crossing. I had a narrow escape while crossing the road. To cross the road, we are forced to bet on our lives. Even private buses are stopping on top of the markings. It is down to good fortune that no major accident has happened there,” said 69-year-old Lathika Pillai, a resident of Edappally. 

Not just the Changampuzha Park zebra marking, several other markings too are made without proper study. “It is the right of the pedestrian to cross the road through the zebra markings. But what about the motorists? How can they identify such markings? I had a narrow escape when a girl suddenly appeared at the zebra crossing near Kaloor the other day. Only until we reach the place, will we be able to understand the markings,” said Shahul Hameed, a motorist.

Experts are of the opinion that pedestrian crossings should be marked in a scientific manner. Proper signage would be provided before the pedestrian crossing to warn motorists. The side markings should be converted into a zig-zag marking so that the commuters will be able to understand the zebra crossing ahead of them and slow down gradually.

Precautionary measures are important while marking the zebra crossings,” said Adarsh Kumar Nair, a road safety expert, and a retired joint RTO. He said pelican crossings should be provided on busy roads for smooth travel. “If there is a signal system, the vehicles can identify and reduce the speed of the vehicle. In foreign countries, pelican crossings are mostly used to cross the road. Pedestrians should also become more responsible while crossing the road,” Adarsh added.

Meanwhile, PWD executive engineer (roads) Sapna said the department will conduct a study to remove unscientific markings. “Signage will be provided wherever necessary. But we are not in a position to install a pelican crossing,” Sapna said.

