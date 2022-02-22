STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

A Mother’s Guide to Plastic Surgery

Pregnancy can change everything for a mother, especially her body. This is where plastic surgery can be of help.

Published: 22nd February 2022 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 01:34 AM   |  A+A-

Iamge used for representational purpose only ( File Photo)

Iamge used for representational purpose only ( File Photo)

By Dr Nihal Yusuf
Express News Service

KOCHI: At the outset, let us first debunk two of the most common myths in this field. Firstly, plastic surgery has nothing to do with the material plastic:

It is derived from the Greek word Plastikos which means to mould or to form. Secondly, this vast field is not just about glamour and fashion: In fact, it isn’t only for the rich at all. Plastic surgery is one of the most diverse specialities in the field of surgery dealing with burns, hand surgeries, brachial plexus or nerve surgeries, reconstruction after cancer or trauma, correction in children born with congenital deformities, facial fractures, transgender surgeries and vascular anomalies (deformed blood vessels)

Getting back to the topic at hand, every woman going through pregnancy experiences innumerable physical changes during the journey. Nature is so accommodating that the abdomen stretches, leading to irreversible tears in the deeper layers of the skin which manifest in the form of stretch marks and lax skin. Another effect is on the breasts. Pregnancy results in initial engorgement of the breasts and later on, deflation once the period of lactation ends. Arms, thighs, flanks and buttocks change similarly.

Most women do not foresee these natural, sometimes unpredictable changes. Exercise is a great way to strengthen the muscles and get back into shape after pregnancy but some of these changes are irreversible. 

Most patients come to us complaining about the inability to wear the clothes that they used to wear. Having worked in various parts of India, I have noticed that the concern for the restoration of a youthful figure isn’t just limited to the cosmopolitan cities like Mumbai and Delhi where mothers want to go back to wearing dresses, but even in Kerala where sometimes women are embarrassed to drape a saree or salwar. This is where plastic surgery plays a major role. 

In a conservative society, many women are slightly reluctant to undergo plastic surgery due to the stigma which surrounds it. Yet, I have also always noticed how these surgeries are extremely confidence-boosting and life-changing. So back to the next popular question, are these procedures safe? They absolutely are if conducted by a certified plastic surgeon in a well-equipped hospital. Our society has always worshipped motherhood and a woman’s ability to bear children, isn’t it time we care for the repercussions they have to experience as well?

(The author is a consultant cosmetic and plastic surgeon at Sunrise Hospital, Kochi)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Plastikos Plastic Surgery Burns Pregnancy
India Matters
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 
DMK cadres celebrating party victory at DMK headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
DMK alliance sweeps urban local body polls, AIADMK bested in Edapaddi too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp