STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

HC asks municipality to produce parking fee licence given to mall

The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Kalamassery municipality to produce the licence issued to Lulu Mall, Kochi, to collect parking fees from customers. 

Published: 22nd February 2022 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 01:54 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only ( File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Kalamassery municipality to produce the licence issued to Lulu Mall, Kochi, to collect parking fees from customers. 

The court said so after the municipality submitted that Lulu was issued a license for its services -- including the pay and park service -- by invoking the general provision for licenses under Section 447 of the Kerala Municipality Act, 1994, and also in view of earlier High Court judgments in which the court has permitted the mall owners to collect parking fees if they procured a license under Section 475 of that particular Act.

The local body also pointed out that the Kerala Municipality Act and the Kerala Municipality Building Rules, 1999, are silent on the question of whether parking fees can be collected or if parking should be free at the building covered by a permit. The High Court will consider the case on March 21.

The High Court had earlier directed the municipality to clarify its stand in the issue. According to Rule 20 (7d)(VIII)(c) of the Kerala Municipality Building Rules, it is the duty of the owner and the developer to furnish details with regard to the number of parking and loading and unloading spaces, and areas earmarked for such places. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Parking fee Kerala High Court Pay and Park Section 447 High Court Kerala Municipality Act Rules Permit
India Matters
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 
DMK cadres celebrating party victory at DMK headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
DMK alliance sweeps urban local body polls, AIADMK bested in Edapaddi too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp