HC asks municipality to produce parking fee licence given to mall

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Kalamassery municipality to produce the licence issued to Lulu Mall, Kochi, to collect parking fees from customers.

The court said so after the municipality submitted that Lulu was issued a license for its services -- including the pay and park service -- by invoking the general provision for licenses under Section 447 of the Kerala Municipality Act, 1994, and also in view of earlier High Court judgments in which the court has permitted the mall owners to collect parking fees if they procured a license under Section 475 of that particular Act.

The local body also pointed out that the Kerala Municipality Act and the Kerala Municipality Building Rules, 1999, are silent on the question of whether parking fees can be collected or if parking should be free at the building covered by a permit. The High Court will consider the case on March 21.

The High Court had earlier directed the municipality to clarify its stand in the issue. According to Rule 20 (7d)(VIII)(c) of the Kerala Municipality Building Rules, it is the duty of the owner and the developer to furnish details with regard to the number of parking and loading and unloading spaces, and areas earmarked for such places.