K-Rail: Protesters obstruct laying of survey stones in Angamaly, arrested

KOCHI: The protest against the laying of K-Rail survey stones continues in the district. On Monday, the residents of Puliyinam in Parakadavu panchayat in Angamaly turned up to prevent K-Rail officials from installing survey stones. However, a contingent of police that accompanied the officials arrested the protestors to prevent them from interfering with the installation of stones.

According to M P Narayanan, a resident, the officials arrived at Puliyinam around 10 am. “The residents too had gathered at the place to prevent the laying of stones. However, the police arrested us,” he said. Narayanan said, “The cops warned us that if we tried to interfere in the stone-laying process after being arrested, heavier charges will be slapped against us. But this didn’t deter the residents, and we continued shouting slogans against the project.”

“Though we didn’t interfere with the stone installation process on Monday, it doesn’t mean that we have withdrawn our protests. This has made us even more determined to strengthen our agitation,” he added. According to him, only a few stones could be installed on Monday because the drill used to dig holes got damaged.

Explaining the situation Narayanan said, “The stone installation process in this area had been blocked till Monday as a result of a stay obtained by 23 petitioners from the High Court. But that stay got vacated on Monday. This information was relayed to us by the cops and they told us that if we interfered in the work, it would be against the law.”

According to him, the residents are planning to approach the Supreme Court to seek justice. “We are gathering more people for this purpose and will soon file a plea in the SC,” he added. Meanwhile, the protestors said, “We would agree to everything that the state government says if it is ready to compensate us properly. All this is being done without any talks or discussions with the people who are affected.”