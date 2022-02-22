STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

K-Rail: Protesters obstruct laying of survey stones in Angamaly, arrested

Will continue stir, willing to cooperate only if govt gives proper compensation, say residents.

Published: 22nd February 2022 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 01:43 AM   |  A+A-

Puliyinam residents gather at the site where the survey stones were laid on Monday (Photo |EPS)

Puliyinam residents gather at the site where the survey stones were laid on Monday (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The protest against the laying of K-Rail survey stones continues in the district. On Monday, the residents of Puliyinam in Parakadavu panchayat in Angamaly turned up to prevent  K-Rail officials from installing survey stones. However, a contingent of police that accompanied the officials arrested the protestors to prevent them from interfering with the installation of stones.

According to M P Narayanan, a resident, the officials arrived at Puliyinam around 10 am. “The residents too had gathered at the place to prevent the laying of stones. However, the police arrested us,” he said. Narayanan said, “The cops warned us that if we tried to interfere in the stone-laying process after being arrested, heavier charges will be slapped against us. But this didn’t deter the residents, and we continued shouting slogans against the project.”

“Though we didn’t interfere with the stone installation process on Monday, it doesn’t mean that we have withdrawn our protests. This has made us even more determined to strengthen our agitation,” he added. According to him, only a few stones could be installed on Monday because the drill used to dig holes got damaged.

Explaining the situation Narayanan said, “The stone installation process in this area had been blocked till Monday as a result of a stay obtained by 23 petitioners from the High Court. But that stay got vacated on Monday. This information was relayed to us by the cops and they told us that if we interfered in the work, it would be against the law.”

According to him, the residents are planning to approach the Supreme Court to seek justice. “We are gathering more people for this purpose and will soon file a plea in the SC,” he added. Meanwhile, the protestors said, “We would agree to everything that the state government says if it is ready to compensate us properly. All this is being done without any talks or discussions with the people who are affected.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K-Rail survey Protest Angamaly Stone Pelting
India Matters
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 
DMK cadres celebrating party victory at DMK headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
DMK alliance sweeps urban local body polls, AIADMK bested in Edapaddi too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp