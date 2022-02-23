Kanayannur selected best taluk in Kerala, three revenue officers share honours

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kanayannur taluk, which includes Kochi city, has been adjudged the best taluk in the state. Three revenue officials, including Kanayannur tahsildar Renjith George, Kunnathunad tahsildar Vinodraj and district disaster management wing hazard analyst Anjali Parameswaran have bagged the awards for best employees.

The awards will be distributed during the state Revenue Day celebrations, which will be held at Ayyankali Hall in Thiruvananthapuram at 6 pm on Thursday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Revenue Day celebrations.

The success of the drive to collect revenue arrears and attachment of properties after expiry of lease period helped Kanayannur taluk and tahsildar Renjith George bag the awards. Kanayannur taluk has collected building tax arrears to the tune of Rs 16 crore during the current financial year.

Renjith George who had joined revenue department in 1996 had earlier served as district protocol officer and tahsildar of Pala taluk. It was the welfare activities initiated during the Covid lockdown that helped Kunnathunad tahsildar Vinodraj bag the best tahsildar award.

Kunnathunad taluk had opened community kitchens across the taluk and provided food for the marginalised people for 61 days during the lockdown. Steps were taken to ensure food and accommodation for migrant labourares in the taluk. Vinodraj has been working as Kunnathunad tahsildar from 2019 onwards. It was the dedicated service during the floods and Covid pandemic that made Anjali Parameswaran eligible for the award.