Janamaithri  app : Effective policing at your fingertips

As part of the app, the police would also acquire a blockchain-based Criminal Record Management System named Nilavara.

Published: 25th February 2022 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Whether Kerala’s Janamaithri policing is a successful project is debatable. However, the state police are looking to expand it by introducing a mobile app. The Kerala Police recently invited ‘request for proposal’ for necessary software and hardware for the Janamaithri app.

As per the tender documents, Janamaithri is a mobile app to be owned and operated by the Kerala Police for the benefit of citizens. Through the app, citizens can contact police control centres (PCCs) or the nearest police station through audio/video calls. 

“Through the Janamaithri app, the Kerala Police wish to provide a collaborative technology platform for citizens and police officers to communicate, track and solve people’s queries, requests and complaints as well as collect evidence. With the proposed platform, the police can cover a lot of scenarios like crime scene viewing, monitoring the law-and-order situation live with citizens’ participation, and providing timely help to those in need, advisory and some basic services to the citizens without them having to visit the police station,” the tender document stated. 

The tender document further explains the app’s objectives as a proactive approach in law and order management using the latest technology, potential crime prediction and prevention using audio/video calls, and reactive policing for any challenges faced in law and order situations. 

According to an officer at the Kerala Police headquarters, if there is any emergency or a crime, the citizen can call the PCC or the nearby police station using the app.

“In the initial stages, there will be 10-15 PCCs in the state and the number will be increased later. There will be officers dedicated to handling calls via the app at PCCs as well as police stations. Each PCC can handle up to six to 10 calls at a time. If required, the officer at the PCC or police station can forward the call to other departments,” said the officer. 

“The calls received at the PCCs and police stations via the app will be stored in the cloud initially. However, if the call is of a serious nature, including those providing information about crime, wanted persons, details of suspects and information about law and order situations, it would be stored in the blockchain-based archive. The objective is to implement a novel approach that stores criminal credentials and efficiently verifies those credentials via blockchain technology,” an officer said. 

The police are also looking for an app-based secure and portable platform wherein officers can be reached for video conferencing without relying on the facility at police stations.

“The tender procedures for the app and blockchain-based system are expected to be finalised this month itself. We are looking to introduce such new communication modes in a year’s time,” the officer said.

