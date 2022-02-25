STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kalamassery municipality turns heat on illegal water suppliers

Asks police to act against 13 unlicensed agencies; buyers asked to approach local body.

Published: 25th February 2022 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

Image of private water tankers for representation purpose. (File | D Sampathkumar, EPS)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kalamassery municipality has approached the police seeking action against illegal water supply agencies. On February 16, the municipality secretary wrote to the Kalamassery station house officer regarding agencies supplying water to shops, industries, and houses without a licence.

Following a complaint by social activist Gireesh Babu, an investigation by the municipality health department found that as many as 13 water supply agencies were operating without approval from the local body.

“They fill water from private wells. The quality of water is not ensured as some fill water directly from rivers and canals. They don’t have the license from the municipality or other civic bodies to supply water. Also, they charge a hefty price,” Girish said.

He said people who require the water tanker service have to approach the local body. “It is the civic body that entrusts a licensed agency with supplying water to houses, shops and industries which have requested for the water tanker service. The water is filled from Kerala Water Authorities pumps while the fee for the water is paid to the civic body,” he said.

During summer, water supply is a huge business, the social activist pointed out.“Several illegal agencies are operational now,” he added. Following up on the report from the health department, the Kalamassery municipality issued stop memos to agencies operating without a license last month. The police have launched an investigation into the matter, said an officer.

“Several agencies which received stop memos continue to operate claiming that they have the approval of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The municipality suspects that these agencies are using fake licences,” the police officer said.

