KEN to organise business boot camp

KOCHI: The Kerala Entrepreneur Network and All Indian Manufacturers Organisation are planning to organise a BusinessPlan Boot Camp. Rajagiri College of Sciences and Rajagiri Business School and several associates are part of the programme. The organisers have invited applications from interested people, who wants to start a new business.

The boot camp offers an opportunity to understand, learn and experience preparing a business plan. The camp will be conducted online for six days between the second and third week of March. Anyone who is interested in starting a venture or can participate in the programme.

After completing the camp, participants who achieve higher grades will win course certificates undersigned by the organisers. Participants will also get access to more resources and admission to form partner organisations at subsidised rates.

KEN will organise a graduation programme on the first week of April and a presentation ceremony during the second week of April. The aim of the camp is to bring awareness on how to start a business effectively for newcomers in the field.

Participants can present their ideas in front of mentors and angel investors. Various startups, businesses, local business groups, tech and business schools and incubation centres.

For details, contact, 9447696185 or email padmanabhan@rajagiri.edu.