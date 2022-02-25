Periyar changes colour again, water samples sent for testing

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A discolouration of the Periyar was reported again near the Eloor-Pathalam regulator-cum-bridge on Thursday.

The Pollution Control Board has collected water samples, which will be tested at the central laboratory in Kadavanthra. “We will take action based on the lab report. It will take three more days,” a PCB official said.

Last week, PCB had sent water samples for testing following complaints of foul smell emanating from the river, close to the regulator. According to the PCB official, only five industries in the Eloor industrial jurisdiction have permission to dispose of waste, after the required treatment, in the Periyar. These industries have the facilities to monitor the discharge of waste into the river, the official added.

However, the residents and activists in the area said the authorities have not taken any action despite several complaints. “We have already filed four cases before the National Green Tribunal against the industries discharging harmful chemicals into the river. We want the government to intervene as it is a matter of conserving our natural resources,” said Iqbal, an activist.

He said while industrial development is essential for economic growth, it should not be at the cost of polluting natural resources. “Hundreds of lives depend on them,” he said.