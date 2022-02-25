Slant on tracks: Metro services hit

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Metro services will be affected for over a week after the works to strengthen the foundation on one of its pillars between Edapally and Pathadipalam stations began following the detection of misalignment on tracks last week.

With trains running on just one of its tracks from Pathadipalam to Aluva, there was confusion among passengers as only one platform is used by the trains travelling between Aluva from Pathadipalam stations.

“The confusion is because today (Thursday) happened to be the first day since the changes were introduced. Frequent travellers will get used to the changes from Friday,” said a KMRL official.

While trains from Petta to Pathadipalam operated their services in the frequency of seven-minute intervals, the time gap between two trains between Pathadipalam and Aluva was even higher at 20 minutes.