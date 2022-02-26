PCB asked to probe pollution of Kadambrayar river

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Assembly Committee on Environment, which visited the banks of Kadambrayar river in Ernakulam district directed District Collector Jafar Malik to ensure the utilisation of corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds of private firms to protect the river.

Dumping of garbage is killing the Kadambrayar and a collective effort is needed to restore the river to its pristine glory, said committee chairman E K Vijayan.

The panel directed the pollution control board (PCB) to probe the allegation that the waste water pipeline of Kitex Garments passing over the Periyar Valley Irrigation canal is leaking and submit a report.

Samples from the source and tail end of the waste water pipeline should be collected in the presence of witnesses. The panel also directed the panchayat secretary to collect information about release of effluent into the river in Kizhakkambalam panchayat.