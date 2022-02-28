STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Laity members seek to formalise Holy Mass in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese

Demanding the formalisation of Holy Mass in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, members of the laity took out a march to Ernakulam Bishop’s house on Feb 27.

Published: 28th February 2022 02:22 AM

Laity members of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese take out a protest march to Ernakulam Bishop’s House on Sunday, Feb 27, 2022.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Demanding the formalisation of Holy Mass in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, members of the laity took out a march to Ernakulam Bishop’s house on Sunday. The protesters wanted the Archdiocese to conduct the Holy Mass facing the faithful.

“Majority of the archdiocese has taken a stand for the continuation of the traditional mass. The hunger strike conducted here, claiming that it is a demand of the laity, is a sham. It is a stunt organised by those supporting the Cardinal. People will realise the truth soon,” said Binu John Moolan, Almaya Munnettam convenor. 

He was referring to another group that has been staging an indefinite hunger strike outside the Bishop’s house demanding the unified mass as prescribed by the Synod. The protesters demanded immediate restitution for the losses incurred by the archdiocese due to the controversial land deal row. A member of the laity association countered protesters’ demand.

“The hunger strike conducted by a group of faithful is for a just cause. Except for this archdiocese, the entire Church has switched to the uniform mode. The demand of the faithful to the archdiocese and its priests is only to obey the Church,” said the member, Syro-Malabar Church.

Ernakulam Angamaly archdiocese Holy Mass Syro Malabar church
