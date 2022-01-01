STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Applications invited for KSUM pitch week

The short list will be announced on January 25 and the PRAYAS Pitch Week will be held in the second week of February.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has invited applications for DST-NIDHI’s PRAYAS (PRomoting and Accelerating Young and ASpiring technology entrepreneurs) as a pre-incubation initiative that supports innovators to turn their hardware/electronics solution ideas into proof of concept.

Applications can be made till January 10, 2022 at https://startupmission.kerala.gov.in/nidhiprayaas. The short list will be announced on January 25 and the PRAYAS Pitch Week will be held in the second week of February. The applicants should be Indian individual innovator (with or without a startup) with a minimum age of 18 years.

PRAYAS aims to provide a platform to young innovators to generate solutions for relevant local and social problems. The programme will also promote a vibrant innovation ecosystem by establishing a network between innovators, academia, mentors and incubators by catalysing the process of commercialisation for innovators. The programme is being implemented by Program Management Unit at recognised PRAYAS centres, one of which is KSUM.  For doubts/clarifications: nidhiprayas@startupmission.in.

