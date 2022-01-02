STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six held as cops bust rave party held in flat complex

Six persons, including a woman, on Saturday were picked up by police during a rave party at Holy Faith Lake View Apartments near Kakkanad. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Six persons, including a woman, on Saturday were picked up by police during a rave party at Holy Faith Lake View Apartments near Kakkanad. Shino Mervin, 28, Roju, 38, Aneesh, 25, Najeeb, 40, Athul, 22, and Mariyam Biju, 20 were arrested from the eighth floor of the apartment complex and MDMA and hashish oil were seized from them, police said. Though Athul tried to evade arrest by jumping from the flat, he sustained severe injuries.

“We conducted the raid based on information that a rave party was going on as part of New Year celebration. When we reached there, Athul jumped down. Fortunately, he landed on the roof of the car shed. We also seized MDMA and hashish oil,” an officer said.

