Cab-aggregator app Yatri to give Uber and Ola a run for their money in Kochi

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Once the leading online cab operator in Kochi, Uber is likely to lose its market in the city with drivers opting for Yatri and Ola apps which bring more returns to them. The drivers are disenchanted with Uber, charging a high commission rate and leaving them in a crisis. Kochi itself has over 2,000 Uber drivers and of them, at least 60 per cent are full-time drivers.

Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA) has launched the 'Yatri' app to bring all taxi services across the city under a single platform. "The app is operational now in the city. Drivers who run for Uber and Ola have joined Yatri as well," said KJ Harilal, Yatri app coordinator.

"We will be forming a society for taxi drivers and ensure that the drivers get the full fare without shelling out commission. The app gets at least 50 to 70 trips per day, and we expect more rides in this festive season. The app will be operating in a full-fledged manner in the city soon," he added.

"Uber charges 26-44 per cent and Ola charges 22-25 per cent from a driver for a trip. I take rides from both Ola and Uber apps. Whichever seems more profitable or comes first, I take it. It is difficult to make an earning from just one aggregator," said Shaiju Varghese, an Uber driver.

Rasheed M, a private cab operator for the past five years, said as compared to Uber, Ola gives a better return and many drivers are switching to it. "KMTA's Yatri will ensure the drivers are paid for their efforts decently. The app is functional under the Kochi Open Mobility Network. A society will be formed for drivers where they can avail the benefit of their hard work and earn a decent income. Each driver who has registered with the app has been verified. A total of 1,500 drivers have registered so far. The app has just begun operations and has some technical glitches which the app providers are addressing," said Manoj K who is also a coordinator with the app.

He also said the app is a replacement for foreign aggregators. "The formation of the society is under process. Under the society, the drivers will be entitled to PF and ESI, discounts on services, and other financial help," he added.

Shafeeq, a native of Malappuram, said the Yatri app provides the exact fare for the trip. The coordination committee comprises officials and representatives of taxi unions who decide the acceptable rates for everyone. As of now, Yatri charges the government rates for the rides.