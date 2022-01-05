STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
12th FoodTech Kerala expo kicks off Thursday

Popular food processing and packaging expo ‘FoodTech Kerala’ is returning to its physical form this year after the previous two editions held online following Covid-related restrictions. 

Published: 05th January 2022 06:17 AM

By Express News Service

The 12th edition of FoodTech will be held at Rena Event Hub in Kochi from Thursday to Saturday. Organisers said the three-day expo will provide an interface for the manufacturers of food processing machinery, packaging and dairy equipment, suppliers of ingredients and thousands of small and big food processing units in the state. 

Joseph Kuriakose, director, Cruz Expos, organiser of the expo, said more than 55 exhibitors would showcase their products and services at the FoodTech. 

“It is a ‘must not miss’ event for all the organisations that are involved in the food processing and packaging sector to showcase their products and services. Various concurrent sessions are also being planned out to be conducted along with the expo,” he said.

