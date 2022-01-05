ASI stabbed while picking vehicle thief in Kochi, assailant nabbed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A police officer was stabbed by a person when the cops were trying to nab him while he was allegedly lifted a high-end motorbike at Kochi in the early hours of Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

Injured ASI Gireesh Kumar.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Gireesh Kumar of the Elamakkara Police station sustained injuries in the elbow joint and the upper arm in the incident which happened around 1.30 am near the Edappally Metro Station in the city. The assailant, identified as Bichu, 33, a resident of HMT Colony, Kalamassery, was nabbed by the police.

The police were on the lookout for the persons who alleged lifted the bike from near Lulu Mall in Edapally on Tuesday. According to the police, a night patrolling team comprising Gireesh Kumar and another civil police officer spotted a person who was pulling the bike near the Oberon Mall, about 2 km from the Lulu Mall. Upon questioning the person and examining the vehicle at the Edappally Junction nearby, the officers came to know that there was a complaint lodged at Kalamassery police station that this high-end bike was missing. Hence, when the officers attempted to take the person and the vehicle to the Elamakkara police station for further questioning, Immediately, Bichu stabbed the ASI with a penknife in his possession.

“Gireesh Kumar is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kochi. His condition is stable with a few stitches on his hand,” said a police officer.

However, the police said, they are verifying the details of the accused who is involved in several criminal cases. He will be produced before the court later on Wednesday.