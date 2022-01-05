STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mofiya’s death: Kerala HC denies bail to husband

Mofiya Parveen

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday denied bail to Muhammed Suhail, husband of 21-year-old Mofiya Parveen who died by suicide citing domestic abuse and dowry harassment. However, his parents, co-accused in the case, were granted bail.

Issuing the order, Justice P Gopinath observed that if the allegations against the husband were true, it would indicate that the deceased had been treated with utmost cruelty by Suhail. “Since the prosecution has expressed apprehension that the release of the petitioners on bail would not be conducive, and taking into account the nature of the allegation against the husband, I am not inclined to grant bail to him at present,” the court observed. 

“However, as far as Suhail’s parents are concerned, the allegations are restricted to certain instances of demand for dowry and of making the deceased work like a housemaid and a vague allegation regarding the physical assault on one particular day.

No particular allegations were made by the deceased against the Suhail’s mother. Therefore, the parents can be granted bail as their continued detention is not necessary,” the judge said.  The petitioners argued that they have been in custody for 40 days and their further detention was not required.

