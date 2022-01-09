STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops help youth get back money lost in online fraud

Based on the youth's complaint, a special cyber team was constituted that blocked the transaction by the fraudsters to an online store. 

Published: 09th January 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2022 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Timely intervention of police helped a person get Rs 70,000 which he lost to an online fraud. The youth from Kizhakkambalam had searched for a bank's customer care number on Google to inform about a failed online transaction. When he contacted the number, he was asked to download a mobile app through which the fraudsters collected all data from his phone. They then used it to steal the money. Based on the youth's complaint, a special cyber team was constituted that blocked the transaction by the fraudsters to an online store. 

