Cops help youth get back money lost in online fraud

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Timely intervention of police helped a person get Rs 70,000 which he lost to an online fraud. The youth from Kizhakkambalam had searched for a bank's customer care number on Google to inform about a failed online transaction. When he contacted the number, he was asked to download a mobile app through which the fraudsters collected all data from his phone. They then used it to steal the money. Based on the youth's complaint, a special cyber team was constituted that blocked the transaction by the fraudsters to an online store.