Detailed probe against couple for duping man of Rs 95 lakh

Police said on many occasions, Remya received the amount from the complainant on behalf of the lawyer.

Published: 09th January 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

money fraud

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nearly three years after registering a case, police have launched a detailed probe against a city-based lawyer and his wife who allegedly duped Rs 94.62 lakh from a client after convincing him that they had received a favourable order for him from a debt recovery tribunal.

North Paravoor police registered cheating case against lawyer N J Prince and his wife Remya Prince on February 10, 2019, based on a complaint by P R Kanthan.“It’s been three years since I lodged the complaint with the police. The duo cheated me after agreeing to represent me in a loan recovery case. I hope that the police will expedite the investigation and take necessary action against the accused,” said Kanthan. As part of taking a tough stand against the duo, the police successfully opposed an anticipatory bail application filed by Remya before the sessions court on December 23, 2021. 

Police said they have collected a few pieces of evidence in the case. They said the lawyer fraudulently and dishonestly made the complainant believe that he had obtained a favourable verdict from the Tribunal and the complainant had to remit Rs 5 lakh per month to the Tribunal in accordance with the above order. After convincing Kanthan, the accused collected Rs 94.62 lakh him. Police said on many occasions, Remya received the amount from the complainant on behalf of the lawyer.

