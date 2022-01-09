NHAI turns down MVD's proposal to make Aluva-Edappally stretch safe

Anilkumar T By

KOCHI: The Motor Vehicles Department's (MVD) move to make the newly tarred road between Aluva and Edappally on the National Highway an accident free zone received a jolt with the NHAI turning down its proposal.

"At present, the vehicles pass close to metro pillars. The possibility of accidents is high as pillars obstruct drivers' clear view. Identifying this, we asked the NHAI to do a proper road marking after providing a sufficient gap between the median, erect cautionary sign boards and use proper road surface markings.

However, the NHAI has informed us that it cannot take up the proposal due to financial crunch," said an MVD official, who did not want to identified. MVD approached the NHAI following high number of accidents on the stretch.

"Though the NHAI claims to have made it a six-lane stretch, in several areas it has shrunk to four-lane road. Even if a driver wants to maintain lane traffic, lack of proper road marking poses a major challenge," the officer said.

Meanwhile, an NHAI official said they are yet to take a call on the proposal. "We have not taken a decision on the proposal. At present, we maintain the NH properly. The road tarring was also completed recently, " the officer said.