Carbon black layer on Periyar river in Kochi, water sample to be tested

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Water pollution has been a persisting problem in the district but officials have not taken stringent action to address it. On Sunday, a layer of carbon black was spotted floating in the Periyar near the Eloor-Pathalam regulator-cum-bridge. The river system provides drinking water to Kochi city and adjoining areas.

The Pollution Control Board (PCB) collected water samples where the layer was seen. “We will send the samples for analysis on Monday,” said a PCB official. As per the preliminary analysis, the discolouration and pollution are due to the release of waste from the industrial area of Edayar.

“When the sample test reports come, we will be able to find out how exactly the water got polluted. Stringent action will be taken against the industry responsible for it,” the official added. He said that drain water and sewage are also being dumped into the river by local bodies. “Notices had been issued to the local bodies regarding this several times, but they are yet to take action. This is a huge problem and needs immediate action. The layer of carbon black was spotted only near the bund,” the officer said.

The state has formed a river rejuvenation committee to curb water pollution. Though an action plan has been prepared, it has not been implemented yet. The PCB regularly tests the water in the Periyar and has found that the dumping of drain water and sewage by the local bodies is one of the main reasons for water pollution other than industrial waste.