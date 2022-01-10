STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Carbon black layer on Periyar river in Kochi, water sample to be tested

Preliminary analysis indicates the release of waste from the industrial area of Edayar to be the reason for discolouration and pollution.

Published: 10th January 2022 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 02:20 AM   |  A+A-

Carbon dust floating on Periyar river near Eloor-Pathalam regulator-cum-bridge

Carbon dust floating on Periyar river near Eloor-Pathalam regulator-cum-bridge

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Water pollution has been a persisting problem in the district but officials have not taken stringent action to address it. On Sunday, a layer of carbon black was spotted floating in the Periyar near the Eloor-Pathalam regulator-cum-bridge. The river system provides drinking water to Kochi city and adjoining areas.

The Pollution Control Board (PCB) collected water samples where the layer was seen. “We will send the samples for analysis on Monday,” said a PCB official. As per the preliminary analysis, the discolouration and pollution are due to the release of waste from the industrial area of Edayar. 

“When the sample test reports come, we will be able to find out how exactly the water got polluted. Stringent action will be taken against the industry responsible for it,” the official added. He said that drain water and sewage are also being dumped into the river by local bodies. “Notices had been issued to the local bodies regarding this several times, but they are yet to take action. This is a huge problem and needs immediate action. The layer of carbon black was spotted only near the bund,” the officer said. 

The state has formed a river rejuvenation committee to curb water pollution. Though an action plan has been prepared, it has not been implemented yet. The PCB regularly tests the water in the Periyar and has found that the dumping of drain water and sewage by the local bodies is one of the main reasons for water pollution other than industrial waste. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Periyar river Kochi city water source River pollution Kerala government Kochi urban local body Waste management Industrial effluents
India Matters
For representational purpose only
COVID-19: India records 1,79,723 new cases, 146 deaths
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for Kashi Vishwanath Dham workers
In this Bihar village, children are trained to commit crimes
Produce from Skyo farms
MBA grad now a farmer, sells organic fruits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp