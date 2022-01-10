ExMuslims of Kerala vows to protect rights of those who renounce religion

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ExMuslims of Kerala, an organisation formed for those who leave Islam, on Sunday vowed to safeguard the human rights and dignity of people who renounce the religion, saying the problems they face are incomparable to those who abandon other religions.

Members of ExMuslims of Kerala, who met in Kochi on Sunday, also decided to declare January 9 as Kerala ExMuslim Day. “This is the first time in the country that such an organisation has been officially formed in India,” a release said here.

ExMuslims said people who leave Islam face mental and physical torture apart from being facing social ostracisation.

“This is why an organisation for ExMuslims became indispensable to safeguard their human rights and dignity, and to ensure the rights promised by the Constitution. We also plan to move courts against all atrocities committed in the name of religious traditions or practices that violate basic human rights,” the release said.

The organisation decided on January 9 as the Kerala ExMuslim Day to mark the anniversary of the debate between rationalist and freethinker E A Jabbar and Islamic Dawah propagandist M M Akbar.

The nearly three-hour debate, held in Malappuram, became a hit among the netizens. It received more than a million views on YouTube alone. “This debate worked as a catalyst for many to rethink Islam and its practices.

“Many people, especially practising Muslims, started thinking of abandoning the religion and nurturing scientific temper in Kerala society,” the release said. ExMuslims of Kerala president Liyakkathali C M, vice-president Jasla Madasserry, general secretary Safiya P M, and executive members Arif Hussain Theruvath and Shafeeq M K attended the meeting.