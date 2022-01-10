STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Medha Patkar asks Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to drop SilverLine

The government has not even conducted a study on how the project will affect the environment, she said, adding that social impact assessment has also not been done.

Published: 10th January 2022 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 02:14 AM   |  A+A-

Medha Patkar

Social activist Medha Patkar (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Environmental activist Medha Patkar has demanded the LDF government in the state to reconsider the K-Rail project. Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Medha Patkar said she was requesting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to drop the SilverLine project.   

“The proposed project will endanger the Western Ghats. The authorities do not know the value of natural resources. The natural flow of rivers and streams will be disrupted. Kerala has already experienced massive devastation in the 2018 flood, which was caused due to the encroachment of rivers,” she added.  

The government has not even conducted a study on how the project will affect the environment, she said, adding that social impact assessment has also not been done. However, the government is now highlighting a big rehabilitation package as a benefit of the project. 

Thampan Thomas Award presented

Thampan Thomas Foundation on Sunday gave its maiden best social worker award to human rights activist Medha Patkar. 

The honour includes Rs 1 lakh and a citation. Former MG University Vice-Chancellor Cyriac Thomas presented the award to Medha at a function held in Ernakulam Town Hall. Professor Samanth Ray, Sandeep Pandey, N Padmanabhan, C N Premachndran, Manoj T Sarang, Tomy Mathew and Advocate Joy Shankar also spoke.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Medha Patkar Pinarayai Vijayan Kerala Government SilverLine project Western Ghats SilverLine environmental impact
India Matters
For representational purpose only
COVID-19: India records 1,79,723 new cases, 146 deaths
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for Kashi Vishwanath Dham workers
In this Bihar village, children are trained to commit crimes
Produce from Skyo farms
MBA grad now a farmer, sells organic fruits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp