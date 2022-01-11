STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

All the wild things

The relationship between man and nature form the centre of Sarath’s drawings

Published: 11th January 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

By Krishna P S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Sarath S has been making art since he was a kid. He had won many accolades for his talent while in school. Now, the 23-year-old, who works at an advertising firm in Kochi, makes time to get creative about his favourite subject — movies. 

More than the make and characters, what strikes Sarath the most is the juxtaposition of man and nature. All his art — of film stars or those with surreal undertones — share this common theme. 

“I am always intrigued by this juxtaposition. Whenever I paint something —  digital, oil or acrylic — it zeroes in on man and wild,” he quips. He makes them with an active imagination. “There’s no challenge in painting what is already around me. I wanted to add something unique and unfamiliar to make it interesting,” says Sarath.  

His psychedelic works, with shimmering glimpses of nature, has vivid, neon colours. In one of the frames, a man resembling Sarath sleeps beside a dog on top of zestful leaves. His latest works also boast incredible colour schemes and emotions — most of them have characters from a particular movie, rather than a portrait of a movie star. 

When he joined the College of Fine Arts Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram, he saw his classmates dabbling in digital arts. “I really wanted to try my hand on it. But I didn’t have a system, not even at home,” says the Kollam native. He got one during the final year of his course. “From then on, I have been trying to find my own style. I dabbled in caricatures and other types of illustrations before I got here,” says the artist. 

Horror seems to be one of Sarath’s favourite subjects. From demons from other cultures and movies to yakshi in a white saree, a morbid curiosity that connects nature with his darker subjects takes the centre stage in his works. Dark green, grey, red and blue — deep hues are his latest affection.

His love for digital art, however, doesn’t keep Sharath away from other mediums. He recently finished an acrylic painting on a big canvas. The painting portrays a bleeding heart in the wilderness, ripped open, revealing the pain of its bearer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
No need to test the asymptomatic and low-risk contacts, says ICMR 
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marital rape should be punished: Delhi High Court
Dr Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah.
Doctor by day, farmer by night: Meet Bengaluru's Dr Srinivasaiah
Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya
Believe it or not, "visionary" BJP MLA foresees death of a native villager

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp