Hate messages: Surveillance upped on social media

KOCHI: Police are monitoring the social media accounts of many individuals in rural areas of the district following inputs that there will be attempts to spread hatred aimed at creating communal tension in the society.

Police said the arrest of Abdul Rauf, 31, a Maruthur native by the cyber wing of the Ernakulam rural police was just a beginning of an online surveillance operation to nab those posting messages inciting communal hatred.

An officer said Rauf was arrested from Palakkad and he was facing similar cases at different police stations in the district. The cyber wing has been keeping track on social media accounts and a few WhatsApp groups in identified sensitive areas.

Ernakulam rural police chief K Karthick said they are closely monitoring the cyber space for hatred messages. “It’s an ongoing process. The cyber wing is actively checking the social media accounts to identify messages or posts that will disturb communal harmony. We will take immediate action against those who resort to such activities,” he said.

Apart from social media surveillance, police have also deployed special patrolling units in sensitive areas. In the last couple of days, 14 cases were registered in Ernakulam rural areas,  mainly in North Paravoor, Kothamangalam, Muvattupuzha, Aluva, Nedumbassery and Perumbavoor, against people for making social media posts inciting communal hatred.

The cases were registered under sections 153 of the Indian Penal Code and 120 (o) of the Kerala Police Act, 2011. Intelligence wing of the state police has been on alert on the social media activities of certain fundamental groups in the state right from 2018 after a few WhatsApp groups called for an hartal in the name of Kathua rape and murder.

