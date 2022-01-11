SFI activists beat up KSU workers at Maharaja’s

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The fallout of the campus violence that led to the death of a seventh-semester engineering student of Government Engineering College in Idukki was felt in Ernakulam within hours of the incident. A march taken out by SFI members in Maharaja’s College turned violent after they allegedly beat up KSU activists on Monday. Around 10 KSU activists, including a woman office-bearer, sustained injuries.

Violence erupted shortly after reports came in about the murder of an SFI activist allegedly by KSU members during the college election in Idukki. The injured students, including the president and vice-presidents of the KSU college unit, were rushed initially to General Hospital. Later, some were shifted to Indira Gandhi Co-operative Hospital and Medical Trust Hospital.

The injured KSU activists at Ernakulam

General Hospital | Albin Mathew

“It was a targeted attack on KSU activists without any provocation. Only later did we realise that it was in retaliation for what had happened in Idukki. At least three of the students admitted in hospitals have serious injuries, including on the head. Even our woman vice-president Anna wasn’t spared,” said Sunil Sajeevan, a KSU activist who took the injured to the hospital.

The college authorities sought the help of the police to bring the situation under control. The students were asked to clear the campus. For a short period, the police restricted entry into the campus. Police personnel have been stationed at the college entrance to prevent more such incidents. A meeting of the college council is expected to be held on Tuesday to discuss the action to be taken against the guilty.

“There were regular classes and exams at the college and at lunch break, we heard some sloganeering and saw students running helter-skelter. Initially, we had no idea as to what was happening. But as soon as we did, we alerted the police,” said Zeenat N A, who held the charge in the absence of Principal Mercy Joseph.

The KSU district unit is planning strong protests against what they regard as violence without any provocation by SFI. “What is the point in beating up innocent students here for something that had happened in Idukki? The students were dragged from their classrooms and beaten up,” said KSU district president Aloshious Xavier. However, SFI district secretary Amal Sohan attributed the incident to provocation by KSU activists against the march taken out by their members to protest the killing in Idukki.