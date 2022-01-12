Ernakulam gears up to combat dengue threat

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district and its outskirts are once again in the grip of rising mosquito menace. According to the district vector control unit officials, residents of prime areas like Kaloor, Thamannam, Pachalam, and Mattanchery are complaining of mosquito menace.

The district vector unit has deployed its team to conduct extensive fogging in response to the complaints. The health department has urged people to ensure mosquito source eradication at homes and premises. According to the district health department, a total of 1,721 suspected and 941 confirmed dengue cases were reported in the district last year.

“Case numbers from last year show that the district needs to be more careful when it comes to dealing with mosquito menace. Dry days must be observed once a week at all establishments including school campuses and offices,” said Dr V Jayashree, district medical officer (DMO).

Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes that spread dengue fever were found in places such as Kalamassery, Thrikkakara, Angamaly, and Aluva. Dengue cases were reported from corporation wards including Vyttila, Thattazham, Kaloor north, Thrikanarvattom, Elamakkara south, Karukappilly, Pottakuzhi, Kochangadi, Chakamadom, Edappally, Mamangalam, Kadungalloor, Cheranalloor, Choornikkara, Edathala, Nedumbassery, and Kadamakkudy panchayats.

Urban Health Centres in association with Kudumbasree are observing dry days at homes and on offices on Saturdays. Mosquitoes breed in residual water, including stagnant pools in pots, broken tyres, plates, coconut shells, sunshades, fridge trays, and indoor plant trays.

“Waterlogging in areas where road and drainage works are under way facilitates the multiplication of mosquito larvae. We have been conducting fogging in regions that reported a high presence of mosquitoes recently,” said a senior biologist with the district vector unit.

Take note

Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes that spread dengue fever breed in clean stagnant rainwater. They require only small quantity of water to survive

Dengue symptoms

Fever, headache

Pain behind eyes and in muscles, and joints

Severe cases

Vomiting, stomach pain, bleeding, red rashes, fatigue

Breathing difficulties

Low blood pressure

Precautions