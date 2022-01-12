Spirit of the sky

Mahima Anna Jacob By

KOCHI: During Uttarayan — the six month period which indicates a semantic of the northward movement of the Sun on the celestial hemisphere — the streets of Ahemdabad becomes abuzz with bright colours and a bustling crowd. On Makar Sankranthi, (the transition day of Sun into the Capricorn) the city dons its festive spirit. The skies fill up with vibrant kites, that flutter across the blues skies. For Sreejith Jeevan, Kochi-based designer and founder of Rouka, these memories from his college days at the National Institute of Design is still something to cherish. He drove inspiration from them to release Rouka’s new and first collection of the year, Sky Sorbet.

“The whole concept of Uttarayan and Makarsankranthi is very personal and nostalgic to me. It is the time of the kite fest, and you will find people flying kites on their rooftops. The entire picture — festivities and kites against the blue sky — is engraved in my heart,” says Sreejith.

Hues of pink, mostly Rani pink, forms the crux of the collection. When asked about this, Sreejith has an anecdote to share. “The streets of Ahemdabad will be flooded with pink at the end of December. People would be making ‘manjas’ or strings for kites, and they will be stretched out on the road dyed in pink. Pink is a strong colour that comes to mind when we think of festivities,” he says.

The series retains Rouka’s standard Kasavu fabric woven by the finest of the weavers at Chendamangalam and Kuthampully. But it also breaks down and builds on the traditional gold and ivory tone with pink undertones. Cotton Silk and Tussar cotton also steal the focus in Sky Sorbet. “Many still are under the notion that cotton doesn’t qualify as a material for occasionwear. I feel cotton is elegant when styled well and especially when the saree has a contemporary look to it,” adds Sreejith.

Embroidered motifs of peacocks, kites, butterflies and kites gracefully adorn the applique and embroidered pieces, as against the Kasavu has colour blocks and stripes. According to Sreejith, the semi-formal attire has a chic appeal when paired with a good pair of earrings and not-so-heavy jewellery.

